Celtic re-sign Jota while Furuhashi moves to Rennes

Celtic have re-signed Portuguese winger Jota on a five-and-a-half-year contract subject to international clearance, the Scottish club said on Monday, while striker Kyogo Furuhashi joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Jota, 25, who initially joined Celtic in 2021 on loan before getting a permanent contract in 2022, has joined from Rennes following his time at Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

"It's very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments felt through my two seasons here, and I'm just delighted to be back. I'm really excited and I just can't wait to start," Jota told Celtic TV.

"I'm so excited. The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that's life and how football is. Now I just can't wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

Jota scored 28 goals in 83 appearances with Celtic and helped the side win the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup in his first year at the club.

Meanwhile, Furuhashi, who joined Celtic in 2021, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Rennes. According to British media reports, the 30-year-old has signed a deal worth 10 million pounds ($12.51 million).

Furuhashi scored 85 goals in 165 appearances for Celtic, winning three Premiership titles, three League Cups, and lifting the Scottish Cup twice.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)