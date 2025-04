DUNDEE, Scotland : Celtic clinched a 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons after Saturday's 5-0 victory at Dundee United gave Brendan Rodgers's side an unassailable lead in the standings with four games to spare.

Celtic's victory moved them up to 84 points from 34 games and although second-placed Rangers have a game in hand, they can get a maximum of just 81 points. Celtic have also now drawn level with Rangers on 55 titles each.