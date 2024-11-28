Celtic's Maeda rescues 1-1 home draw against Brugge

GLASGOW : Celtic and Club Brugge played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Daizen Maeda equalising after an own goal by defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had given the visitors a first-half lead.

The stalemate leaves Celtic in 20th position on eight points, one point ahead of Brugge in 22nd, with both sides remaining in the knockout playoff spots in the 36-team table.

Carter-Vickers blundered in the 26th minute when he misjudged a back pass intended for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who had drifted out of position, allowing the ball to sneak into the bottom corner.

The visitors dominated the first half with intense high-pressing that caused problems for Celtic, who were far from their best.

After the break, however, the hosts looked in better shape and Maeda levelled when he curled in a superb shot from the right of the box in the 60th minute.

Brendan Rodgers' side fought for a winner but ultimately settled for a draw, maintaining their unbeaten home record in all competitions this season.