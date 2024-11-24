Centurions Jaiswal, Kohli wear down Australia as India eye big win

PERTH :Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli hardly put a foot wrong on their way to magnificent centuries in Perth on Sunday, as India declared on 487-6 and had Australia reeling at 12-3 at stumps and trailing by 521 runs on day three of the first test.

The visitors scored 150 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 104 while conditions still favoured seam.

Jaiswal scored a consequential 161 to earn the title of heir-apparent to Kohli as India's batting figurehead, but the former captain showed he is not ready to relinquish the reins just yet with a fine unbeaten 100.

"Be fearless," Jaiswal described his mindset to reporters.

"It's always special to score a hundred against one of the best in the world, so I really enjoyed it."

With a declaration looming and increasing urgency, Kohli broke his 16-month century drought in the final hour, sweeping Marnus Labuschagne for four to the rapturous approval of the crowd's many Indian supporters.

During a tricky 4.2 overs before stumps, paceman Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney (zero) and Labuschagne (three), both lbw, while nightwatchman Cummins (two) edged Mohammed Siraj to the slips, leaving Usman Khawaja unbeaten on three with an almighty mountain to climb.

"If a couple of guys find some form and score 80, 90, even a hundred, that's the positive we can take out of it," said pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Resuming on 90 overnight, aided by a flattening pitch, Jaiswal brought up his fourth test hundred within the first hour audaciously upper-cutting Hazlewood (1-28) to deep fine leg.

The emerging sensation had a moment to contemplate his celebration as umpires checked for a four or six, and upon confirmation that it flushed the boundary rope he raised his arms and embraced his opening partner KL Rahul.

Rahul soon departed for 77, feathering paceman Mitchell Starc (1-111) to keeper Alex Carey, bringing India's highest opening stand Down Under of 201 to an end.

Jaiswal, whose innings started conservatively, became increasingly aggressive as the ball aged and the fielders tired, bashing and slashing to force unorthodox field placements including a fly slip 15 metres in from the boundary.

His only false shot came when Cummins, around the wicket, cramped the batsman for room and a late cut flew just above the outstretched hand of Steven Smith at second slip.

Jaiswal pushed his luck too far against all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (1-65), however, with a full-blooded cut gobbled up by Smith after lunch.

A brief resurgence was in store for the world champions, who eked out three wickets in the space of 18 balls, but Kohli combined with allrounder Washington Sundar (29) to heap misery back on the beleaguered bowlers, who conceded 55 extras.

Nathan Lyon (2-96) spun through Sundar's defences, bringing debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (38 not out) to the crease, who attacked the spread field with Kohli as skipper Bumrah eyed a declaration.

Kohli dissected the field with ease, picking up eight fours and two sixes before blowing kisses to wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma upon reaching his 30th test century.