CF Montreal captain Samuel Piette inks 3-year extension

CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette signed a contract extension on Friday that spans through the 2027 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, which also holds an option year for 2028.

"It is with great honor that we see our team captain extend his stay with us. Since his arrival, Samuel has passionately embodied the values of our club, both on and off the field," team president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said. "His commitment, leadership, and consistency on the field make him an important part of our sporting project. Over the years, Samuel has proven himself to be a significant player through his ability to rally his teammates and represent our club with exemplary class. The stability he brings to our squad and his influence extend far beyond the 90 minutes of a match."

Piette, 30, has served as the team captain since 2023. The Quebec native is the club leader in the MLS era for matches played (186), matches started (167) and minutes played (14,573) in the regular season.

"I'm very happy and proud to continue the adventure with my hometown club," Piette said. "I want to continue to experience strong emotions with my loved ones by my side. As I continue to push my limits, I want to continue to help the team achieve our goals and play an important role in our community. Together, I look forward to writing new chapters of our history."

Piette recorded one goal and two assists in 27 matches (26 starts) last season. He has totaled three goals and 12 assists since his MLS debut with Montreal in 2017.

