CF Montreal D Joel Waterman signs 3-year extension
Oct 19, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman (16) plays the ball against New York City FC forward Santiago Rodriguez (10) during second half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images/ File Photo

21 Nov 2024 06:57AM
CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday that spans through the 2027 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team on the deal, which includes an option for the 2028 season.

"We are delighted that Joel will be staying with us in Montreal for several more years," CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said. "Over the last few years, he has continued to develop and grow with us. He has established himself as a veteran and a leader in our team. We are confident that he will continue playing a key role to achieve our objectives."

Waterman, 28, played in 25 matches (24 starts) last season.

The British Columbia native has totaled four goals and 11 assists in 112 career matches (108 starts) with CF Montreal.

"I'm truly grateful to sign a contract extension with the club," Waterman said. "I want to sincerely thank my family, the fans, the Club, and everyone who continues to support me along the way. I'm excited about what lies ahead and eager to see what the future holds."

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

