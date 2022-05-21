Logo
Chadwick takes her fifth win in a row in W Series
Motorsports - W Series - Brands Hatch - Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain - August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain celebrates winning the W Series championship REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

21 May 2022 11:31PM (Updated: 21 May 2022 11:31PM)
BARCELONA : Two times W Series champion Jamie Chadwick took her fifth win in a row, and her third of the season, to extend her lead in the all-female championship at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday.

The victory from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix support race left the 24-year-old Briton, who won the final two races of last season, 37 points clear of second-placed compatriot Abbi Pulling.

"It was all about managing the tyres in that race and I was just trying to manage it the whole way," said Chadwick.

"The last few laps got a bit nervy, I was struggling a little bit with downshifts and things but I fortunately managed to hold her off. (It's) five out of five so I am really happy with that."

Alice Powell rounded out an all-British podium, with the next round a home one at Silverstone in July.

Source: Reuters

