Sport

Chahal becomes leading IPL wicket-taker
Sport

Chahal becomes leading IPL wicket-taker

12 May 2023 02:43AM
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Thursday after he picked up four wickets in their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahal was tied for the record with former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo before he finished with figures of 4-25 to move up to 187 wickets from 143 matches.

"I never even thought about it (the record) when I started playing the IPL," Chahal said. "I was with Mumbai Indians for three years but my journey actually started from 2014 (with Royal Challengers Bangalore).

"There have been a lot of ups and downs and I've enjoyed a lot too."

Chahal helped Rajasthan restrict Kolkata to 149 before his team mate Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record for the fastest IPL fifty in the run chase as they won by nine wickets to move up to third in the standings.

Chahal is also India's leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with 91 scalps.

Source: Reuters

