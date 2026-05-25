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Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace
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Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace

Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Arsenal's Noni Madueke scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Arsenal's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabriel Jesus Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
25 May 2026 01:08AM
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LONDON, May 24 : Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park, capping a remarkable season that saw them finish with 85 points.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home for Palace as Mikel Arteta's side finished seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Paris St Germain, resting key players.

Prior to kickoff, Palace players also formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, applauding them onto the pitch.

Source: Reuters
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