Champions Atletico beat Bragantino in seven-goal thriller
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Atletico Mineiro players celebrate with trophy after winning the Brasileiro Championship REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Hulk in action REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Diego Costa in action REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Tche Tche in action REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Atletico Mineiro players celebrate their first goal scored by Keno REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
06 Dec 2021 06:19AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 06:15AM)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Brazilian league champions Atletico Mineiro beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-3 on Sunday on a day when they celebrated last week’s title win in front of an ecstatic home crowd in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico secured their first league title since 1971 last Thursday and 62,000 fans turned out to see them receive the trophy.

They enjoyed a seven-goal thriller as four different players hit the net for the home side, with Hulk, Keno, Jefferson Savarino and Federico Zaracho all scoring.

Ytalo got one and Artur Guimaraes scored a brace for Bragantino.

With one game of the season remaining, Atletico have 84 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Flamengo. Bragantino are in sixth with 53 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

