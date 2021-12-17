Logo
Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs postponed due to travel curbs
17 Dec 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 09:35PM)
Rugby Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs scheduled for this weekend have been postponed in light of new COVID-19 travel curbs introduced by the French government, European Professional Club Rugby said on Friday.

"Following a meeting of the EPCR Board today, it has been decided that due to current exceptional circumstances, Round 2 matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup between French and UK clubs scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday are postponed," the governing body said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

