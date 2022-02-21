Logo
Champions Inter suffer shock home loss to Sassuolo
Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal and Federico Dimarco in action with Sassuolo's Mert Muldur. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Sassuolo's Gregoire Defrel in action with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi celebrates with Giacomo Raspadori and Maxime Lopez after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko heads at goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca in action with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
21 Feb 2022 03:15AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 03:33AM)
MILAN: Inter Milan missed the chance to climb back to the top of Serie A as they suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat by Sassuolo on Sunday.

The hosts fell behind after eight minutes with Giacomo Raspadori drilling a shot through goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, before Gianluca Scamacca headed into the net when unmarked to double Sassuolo's lead.

Inter were all at sea, and could have gone into the break 3-0 down when Domenico Berardi's effort hit the crossbar.

After the break, the hosts piled on the pressure, with goalkeeper Andrea Consigli making several fine saves to keep the visitors in a commanding position.

Sassuolo should have put the game to bed with late chances, but two goals were enough as Inter remained second on 54 points, two behind leaders AC Milan. Sassuolo climbed to 11th.

Source: Reuters

