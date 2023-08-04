Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit

Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 4, 2023 Italy's Elisa Balsamo, Martina Fidanza, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini in action during the women's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 4, 2023 Britain's Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris in action during the women's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 4, 2023 New Zealand's Michaela Drummond, Ally Wollaston, Emily Shearman and Bryony Botha in action during the women's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 4, 2023 Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Olivia Cummins and Chloe Dygert of the U.S. in action during the women's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Champions Italy miss out in women's team pursuit
Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 4, 2023 Australia's Chloe Moran, Sophie Edwards, Georgia Baker and Maeve Plouffe in action during the women's elite team pursuit qualification REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
04 Aug 2023 06:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW : Women's team pursuit world champions Italy were knocked out of gold medal contention as they could only finish fifth fastest in qualifying at the UCI World Championships on Friday.

Hosts Britain, led by local favourite Katie Archibald, were fastest in a time of 4:10.33, with New Zealand, the United States and France completing the top four.

Italy, the last team to ride the 4km heat around the Chris Hoy Velodrome, struggled and could only finish 4.4 seconds off the pace set by Britain.

Britain will ride against France in the first round on Saturday with individual pursuit winner Chloe Dygert's U.S. outfit up against New Zealand with the gold medal to come from one of that quartet.

The Italian side led by Elisa Balsamo could still contest for bronze.

The second day of action on the track will see the men's team sprint finals later as well as the women's scratch race and women's 500m individual time trial.

The first of the major road races takes place on Sunday with the men's elite road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.