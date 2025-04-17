With Champions League dream shattered, Bayern switch focus to Bundesliga, Club World Cup

BERLIN : Bayern Munich's dream of playing in the Champions League final at their home stadium lies in tatters after their quarter-final exit on Wednesday but they can still salvage a successful season by bagging the Bundesliga and Club World Cup titles.

The Bavarians top the Bundesliga on 69 points, six ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen - the reigning champions - with five games left to play.

After being dumped out of the Champions League by Inter Milan, winning the Bundesliga is now the top priority and Vincent Kompany's team are determined to avoid any slip-ups when they travel to Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bayern have won just two of their last five league matches, setting up a tight final stretch with Leverkusen breathing down their necks.

"I want to look ahead," said coach Kompany, whose team will also take part in the Club World Cup starting in June in the U.S.

"In five months the Champions League starts again. The final in Munich is no longer there for us. But in one month we want to win a title (Bundesliga) and in two months there is the Club World Cup so it just keeps going."

Bayern will be missing several key players through injury on Saturday, and can expect 16th-placed Heidenheim to battle tooth and nail as they try to avoid the drop.

The league leaders have looked particularly vulnerable at the back due to injuries, while South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has had an extremely busy season for club and country, has looked short of form, especially against Inter on Wednesday.

"We cannot allow this elimination to ruin our season," said Bayern forward Harry Kane, who also faced criticism after several missed chances in both legs against the Italians.

"We have the chance to win back the title in the Bundesliga," added the England captain and Bundesliga's top scorer, who is still waiting for the first major club trophy of his career.

"This is important, especially after last season. We have to be ready on Saturday and get back on track."

Leverkusen have not taken full advantage of Bayern's slip-ups in recent weeks and will look to bag the three points on Sunday at St Pauli.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on 51 points, will try to tighten their grip on third place when they travel to Augsburg on Sunday as they battle to secure a Champions League spot for next season.