Champions League final ball to be auctioned for UN refugee body
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Spain - May 24, 2022 General view of Real Madrid players during training REUTERS/Susana Vera

24 May 2022 09:11PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 09:11PM)
The ball used in Saturday's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), ball maker adidas said on Tuesday.

The German sportswear company said the white and silver panelled ball will be inscribed with the word 'peace' in English and Cyrillic script and would not be on sale to the public.

Saturday's final is taking place at the Stade de France in Paris after being moved earlier this year from original host city St Petersburg due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

Source: Reuters

