Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Champions League final start delayed for security reasons

Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 General view of a message displayed on a big screen inside the stadium before the match as kick off is delayed REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
Soccer Football - Fans gather in Liverpool for the Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Britain - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans gather in the city centre ahead of the Champions League Final REUTERS/Phil Noble
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 General view of a big screen inside the stadium as kick off is delayed REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Champions League final start delayed for security reasons
Soccer Football - Fans gather in Liverpool for the Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Britain - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans gather in the city centre ahead of the Champions League Final REUTERS/Phil Noble
29 May 2022 03:04AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 03:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: The kick off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday (May 28).

"The kick off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match.

"The start of the match is delayed due to the late arrival of fans," it was announced later.

“Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us