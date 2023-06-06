Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions League final won't define career, De Bruyne
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Champions League final won't define career, De Bruyne

Champions League final won't define career, De Bruyne

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

06 Jun 2023 02:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kevin de Bruyne's legacy will not be defined by the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final, the midfielder said ahead of Manchester City's showdown against Serie A side Inter Milan in Istanbul.

De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups at City but European success has eluded the Belgian, who came closest to lifting the elusive trophy in 2021, when City suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the final.

"It depends who you ask (whether City's status rests on winning the Champions League). Most of the guys have been incredible anyway," De Bruyne told British media.

"Will it help? Yes. But one 90 minutes doesn't define a career. I am on around 700 games. One 90 minutes out of 700 doesn't define my career. But obviously it helps."

City beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to keep their bid for a historic treble alive, and will be favourites to beat Inter in this week's Champions League final.

"We deserved to win. I am very happy and very proud," De Bruyne said. "We should enjoy the next week and hopefully we can perform the best we can... Inter are a very good team. Finals are 50-50.

"It is always difficult. You have to manage these moments. There will be moments when it is tough but in the big moments we try to do our job. Inter have great players and we have respect for them. They haven't got to the final by beating easy teams."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.