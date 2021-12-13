Logo
Champions League last 16 draw

13 Dec 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:23PM)
The following is the new draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, after the original draw was declared void due to a technical error.

Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon

Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica

Lille v Chelsea

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Juventus v Villarreal

Liverpool v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Paris St Germain

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

