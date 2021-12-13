Champions League last 16 draw

The following is the new draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, after the original draw was declared void due to a technical error.
Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg
Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon
Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica
Lille v Chelsea
Manchester United v Atletico Madrid
Juventus v Villarreal
Liverpool v Inter Milan
Real Madrid v Paris St Germain
Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)