Champions League top-eight finish may come down to late goals, says Bayern's Kompany

Bayern Munich are guaranteed a place in the playoffs for the Champions League's last 16 regardless of Wednesday's result against Slovan Bratislava, but coach Vincent Kompany is still hopeful his side can somehow navigate a top-eight finish.

Bayern are 15th in the standings after seven matches, one point below eighth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, as they prepare to take on Bratislava who have lost all of their matches in the competition.

A top-eight finish will ensure direct qualification for the last 16.

"I've tried to work it out and lost my Sunday to it. I've got a rough idea of everything that needs to happen. At the end of the day... we have to focus on our match," Kompany told reporters on Tuesday.

Kompany said the qualification scenario may come down to last-minute goals as eighteen matches kick off simultaneously on the last matchday of the league phase, with goal difference potentially playing a role in determining the final positions.

"It won't be an issue until very late in the game. If you need a goal at the end, you might have to take more risks," he added.

"In the final minutes, of course, it's important to know where you stand and what it will take to possibly still achieve something."

Kompany said he could see the entertainment value in the new Champions League format, but the path through the league stage was not the same for all teams.

"It has a direct impact on your competitiveness. It's not a criticism, it's just something that I think will be worth reflecting on after the competition," he said.

The former Belgium defender said that his team would not take Slovak side Bratislava lightly despite their poor record in the competition.

"Whatever comes our way, we'll face it head-on. The opposition also has aims for this match. We respect them. We're at home, it's a special place for us, anything is possible here. I don't want to add any extra drama but that's how we feel," the coach added.