Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open

Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele presents the Champions League trophy on the Philippe-Chatrier court before the fourth round match betrween Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele presents the Champions League trophy on the Philippe-Chatrier court before the fourth round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele presents the Champions League trophy on the Philippe-Chatrier court before the fourth round match betrween Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Champions League trophy, Dembele get winners' welcome at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele presents the Champions League trophy on the Philippe-Chatrier court before the fourth round match betrween Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
02 Jun 2025 10:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele got a roaring welcome usually reserved for tennis champions when he carried the freshly-won Champions League trophy onto centre court on Monday.

The French soccer club beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the showcase match in Munich on Saturday to clinch the trophy for the first time before the players and staff got a heroes' welcome in the French capital on Sunday.

The festivities for Dembele, who was voted the Champions League Player of the Season, continued on Monday when he carried the shiny trophy onto Court Philippe Chatrier in front of more than 10,000 people.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with the word "triumph" written on it.

Organisers could not have timed the brief ceremony better, with Europe's most prestigious soccer club trophy arriving minutes after world number 361 and wild card Lois Boisson of France stunned third-seeded American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the last eight in the upset of the tournament.

"Ici c'est Paris, (This is Paris)" shouted Dembele as the normally more reserved afternoon tennis crowd erupted with cheers.

"Exceptional, it was a magic moment in Munich. We played an exceptional season and were rewarded with our first European Cup," France international Dembele told the crowd.

"The individual titles are fine but it is the collective titles that matter. We will try to win as many titles as possible."

PSG are only the second French side to win the European Cup after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement