Champions Leverkusen cruise past Augsburg to climb into second spot

AUGSBURG, Germany : German champions Bayer Leverkusen struck twice in the first half to ease past hosts Augsburg 2-0 on Saturday and climb to second place in the Bundesliga with their fourth straight league win.

Buoyed up by their midweek 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League, Leverkusen, who have now won their last seven games across all competitions, went in front when Martin Terrier stabbed home in the 14th minute.

Leverkusen briefly took their foot off the gas, giving the hosts more space but Florian Wirtz's low drive in the 40th minute doubled their lead.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are on 29 points in second place, four behind leaders Bayern Munich who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Mainz 05 for their first league loss of the season.