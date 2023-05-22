Champions Napoli beat lacklustre 10-man Inter 3-1

Logo
Sport

Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023 General view of Napoli fans during the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023 Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their second goal the coaching staff and teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023 General view as a Napoli fan lets off a flare during the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 21, 2023 Napoli's Gianluca Gaetano celebrates scoring their third goal as Inter Milan's Andre Onana reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
22 May 2023 02:21AM
Goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Gianluca Gaetano earned champions Napoli a 3-1 home win against 10-man Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

Napoli have now beaten all 19 Serie A teams in a single season for the first time, while Inter sit in third place with 66 points, a point clear of Lazio, who play Udinese later on Sunday.

The visitors' task became more difficult when Roberto Gagliardini was sent off after receiving a second booking four minutes before the interval for a late challenge on Anguissa.

Anguissa opened the scoring in the 67th minute when he received the ball unmarked inside the box, turned and volleyed into the far bottom corner of the net.

Romelu Lukaku equalised with a precise tap-in from six yards out in the 82nd minute. However, Napoli captain Di Lorenzo expertly curled a superbly placed shot into the far top corner from outside the box three minutes later.

Gaetano then scored the third for the hosts four minutes into stoppage time as he faced Inter keeper Andre Onana in a one-on-one and finished calmly.

Source: Reuters

