Champions PSG eager to preserve unbeaten league run, says Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title with six games to spare but the French champions remain highly motivated as they look to end their campaign unbeaten, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday ahead of a meeting with Le Havre.

PSG, who have 74 points from 28 games, won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title earlier this month and have also reached the Champions League semi-finals and French Cup final.

They host relegation-threatened Le Havre on Saturday and Luis Enrique insisted that his side could not take it easy and let their standards slip if they are to become the first team to win the French top-flight title without tasting defeat.

"We're preparing for future games in the same way. We can break a record, it's within the team's grasp," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"It doesn't happen very often, and that's our main motivation. We're already champions. If you want to play for PSG and be here for many years, you have to play at the highest level at all times.

"Le Havre has a lot at stake. It will be one of the most difficult games of the season."

PSG play three league games in the span of eight days - taking on Le Havre, Nantes and OGC Nice - before meeting Premier League side Arsenal in a Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 29.

Asked about the possibility of finally ending PSG's wait for a European Cup, the Spaniard said: "We haven't achieved our objective yet. Since we arrived, our objective has been to make history.

"To make history, you have to win everything, especially the trophy you all know. We're going to give everything we've got to achieve that. What's important to me is the road to get there. It depends on us...

"We already played Arsenal at the start of the season. We know who we have to eliminate. They're one of the best teams in Europe. They've developed very well with (Mikel) Arteta, they're performing very well."