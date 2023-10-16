Champions slam door shut to maintain World Cup hegemony

PARIS - "Small margins" has been the term widely used to explain the results of two titanic World Cup quarter-finals in Paris this weekend – New Zealand's victory over world number one-ranked Ireland and South Africa’s triumph over hosts France.

"Been there, done that,” might, however, be a more accurate call.

While Ireland have never progressed beyond the World Cup quarter-finals – losing all eight they have contested – the All Blacks are three-times champions.

France had been seeking a maiden World Cup triumph, buoyed by the support of a host nation. Their opponents South Africa have also won the trophy three times, most recently four years ago in Japan.

That Sunday’s 29-28 Springbok victory came in France’s first knockout match under inspirational coach Fabien Galthie was perhaps telling.

Naivety would be too strong a term, but in both Paris matches the nations with a proven record of World Cup triumph played with more swagger and belief.

Perhaps those were the small margins.

"There was one point that separated it," South African coach Jacques Nienaber said. "I think the margins were marginal but no, credit to our players, they stuck in it to the end.

"We had to come up (with) solutions but I must say that’s probably credit to the experience that we have in the squad. Stuff like that happens, they’ve been there before, they’ve been at a World Cup before and they’ve found solutions during the game."

Certainly, South Africa had a deep pool of rugby wisdom and experience to fall back on after a blistering first half in which each team scored three tries.

As France sought ever more swashbuckling ways to break through, the Springboks reverted to a tried a tested style – a form of rugby they know wins World Cups.

Handre Pollard entered the fray, the man who kicked South Africa to World Cup triumph four years ago and it was his long-range penalty that ultimately proved the difference.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was also introduced along with formidable forwards, and instantly South Africa were playing a more direct style of rugby which has a proven record of results.

With 2003 champions England also in the semi-finals, only Argentina could break the hegemony this time around and it seems the proven powerhouses will prevail at the Rugby World Cup once again.

