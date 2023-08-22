Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Champions Urawa advance to Asian Champions League group phase
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Champions Urawa advance to Asian Champions League group phase

Champions Urawa advance to Asian Champions League group phase

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Champions League - Final - Second Leg - Urawa Red Diamonds v Al-Hilal - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - May 6, 2023 Urawa Red Diamonds' Hiroki Sakai and Shusaku Nishikawa and teammates celebrate with trophy on the podium after winning the AFC Champions League REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

22 Aug 2023 11:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Holders Urawa Red Diamonds booked their berth in the group stages of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday as Maciej Skorza's side defeated Hong Kong outfit Lee Man 3-0, but China's Shanghai Port were knocked out by BG Pathum United of Thailand.

Yoshio Koizumi gave Urawa the perfect start at Saitama Stadium with a second minute strike and Shinzo Koroki doubled the lead when he headed in Hiroki Sakai's cross from the right four minutes later.

Urawa, who were involved in the playoff rounds after a lowly finish in last year's J.League standings, were rarely troubled by a limited Lee Man and Takahiro Sekine completed the win when he scored from close range deep into injury time.

Reds, who have won the title three times, will now feature in Thursday's group phase draw in Kuala Lumpur alongside BG Pathum United, Chinese Super League side Zhejiang FC and Incheon United of South Korea.

BG Pathum United advanced after a hat-trick by Igor Sergeyev saw the Thai side hand 2018 Chinese champions Shanghai Port a Igor Sergeyev 3-2 defeat.

Sergeyev gave the Thais a two-goal lead with strikes in the 12th and 26th minutes before Mirahmetjan Muzepper pulled one back just after the half hour mark for Port.

The Uzbekistan international struck again in the 61st minute and, while Markus Pink netted with four minutes remaining to ensure a nervous finish for the visitors, BG Pathum United held on to advance.

Incheon United progressed as goals from Cheon Seong-hoon, Hernandes and Gerso earned a 3-1 extra-time win over Vietnam's Haiphong while Zhejiang defeated Port FC from Thailand 1-0 thanks to Franko Andrijasevic's 51st minute goal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.