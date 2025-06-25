Chase ready to lead much-changed Windies as Australia look to the future

Change will be a key theme for both the West Indies and Australia in their upcoming three-test series in the Caribbean with the visitors set to field a remodelled batting line-up and the hosts being led out for the first time by Roston Chase.

Pat Cummins suggested Australia were due a top-order reset after their loss to South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this month and the skipper said their line-up to face West Indies shows they are looking to the future.

Australia have brought in teenager Sam Konstas to open the batting with Usman Khawaja and added Josh Inglis to the line-up, while they will be without the dropped Marnus Labuschagne and injured veteran Steve Smith for a series which marks the start of both teams' new WTC cycle.

Both Konstas and Inglis have played only two tests, the former opening the batting against India in Melbourne and Sydney last season, and the latter batting in the middle order in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australia could lose as many as half a dozen test regulars to retirement after this year's Ashes series with the likes of Khawaja, Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all in their mid to late 30s.

When asked about the changes ahead of the first match beginning in Bridgetown later on Wednesday, Cummins told reporters: "You look forward to what the next couple of years are going to look like.

"I think part of that's a keenness to get Sam and Josh into the squad, into the playing 11. You start looking at what the batting order might look like for the next couple of years. I think that's part of the reset.

"And your goals change a little bit obviously. We're starting on zero points, so it's a bit of a mental reset. You block out the last couple of years and then start again."

Cameron Green has retained his place at number three despite scoring only four runs and facing just five balls in the WTC final, with Cummins saying he viewed the 26-year-old all-rounder as a long-term option in the slot.

"He had a test match where it obviously didn't go to plan," he added.

"Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We're really happy with where his game's placed and I dare say we'll get a decent run of number three."

SCARS

Spin-bowling all-rounder Chase, who last played a test match in March 2023, will have his work cut out for him as he takes charge of a much-changed West Indies side who finished second bottom in the previous WTC cycle.

"You can expect positive cricket from us," Chase, who succeeded Kraigg Brathwaite as captain in May, told reporters.

"We're looking to play with a bit more flair and bring back that Caribbean style to the game, and we're looking forward to making the Caribbean nation proud.

"It's still test cricket, so you still have to have some type of patience, so it'll (be on) the guys to mix their aggression with that patience."

The sides last met in a two-test series in January 2024 which ended all square after West Indies claimed a shock eight-run victory in the second test in Brisbane - their first test win over Australia since 2003.

"I hope there are some scars," Chase said.

"If they're still thinking about that match going out there on Wednesday, that would be very good for us – that will be part of the job done for us."