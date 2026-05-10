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Cheat row overshadows Middlesbrough v Southampton playoff stalemate
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Cheat row overshadows Middlesbrough v Southampton playoff stalemate

Cheat row overshadows Middlesbrough v Southampton playoff stalemate
Soccer Football - Championship - Championship - Play Offs - Semi-finals - First Leg - Middlesbrough v Southampton - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - May 9, 2026 Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg reacts after the match Action Images/Craig Brough
Cheat row overshadows Middlesbrough v Southampton playoff stalemate
Soccer Football - Championship - Championship - Play Offs - Semi-finals - First Leg - Middlesbrough v Southampton - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - May 9, 2026 A Southampton fan in the stands Action Images/Craig Brough
Cheat row overshadows Middlesbrough v Southampton playoff stalemate
Soccer Football - Championship - Championship - Play Offs - Semi-finals - First Leg - Middlesbrough v Southampton - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - May 9, 2026 A young Southampton fan in the stands before the match Action Images/Craig Brough
10 May 2026 12:40AM
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May 9 : The 'spygate' row between Middlesbrough and Southampton intensified on Saturday with Boro boss Kim Hellberg accusing their Championship playoff rivals of cheating in the build-up to the 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton were charged by the English Football League (EFL) on Friday after Middlesbrough complained of unauthorised filming at their training ground.

Speaking after the playoff semi-final first leg, Hellberg said: "I couldn't believe my eyes or ears. Couldn't believe it when I was told a second time, or third.

"It's quite clear that they - and I don't mean the players or fans of Southampton, I think they are brilliant and have nothing to do with it - but someone has made a decision to cheat."

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The EFL charge referred to regulations barring clubs from "observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs."

Southampton would normally have 14 days to respond to the charge but the EFL has asked the Independent Disciplinary Commission to list a hearing as soon as possible.

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert declined to answer questions on the controversy after his side hung on for a draw, eventually walking out of his post-match press conference.

"I have said more than enough. The questions keep coming up but the club have made a statement yesterday evening and that is all there is to say," he said.

When another question was asked on the subject, Eckert and the Southampton press officer ended the conference.

Middlesbrough dominated the match with 21 goal attempts, 17 of them in the first half, to the six of Southampton but could not earn an advantage for Tuesday's second leg.

In a statement on their website, Southampton confirmed the charges in relation to alleged breaches of EFL regulations and said they would cooperate fully with the process.

Tommy Conway was closest to scoring for Middlesbrough with an effort that hit the inside of the post, while Southampton almost won it late on with captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis crashing a header against the crossbar.

The winners face Hull City or Millwall, who also drew 0-0 in the first leg of their semi, in the playoff final at Wembley on May 23. The return leg of that match is on Monday in London.

Source: Reuters
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