UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction, sale halted
FILE PHOTO: A security officer patrols at Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10 Mar 2022 05:28PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:19PM)
LONDON: Britain's government said on Thursday (Mar 10) it would enable football club Chelsea to continue playing matches after it imposed sanctions on its owner, Roman Abramovich, halting his plan to sell the English Premier League side.

Abramovich had put the club up for sale, but Britain's asset freeze and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club.

Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said the government had issued a special licence to enable Chelsea to play fixtures, pay staff and enable ticket holders to attend matches, because it did not want to harm the reigning European and world football champions.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended," she said on Twitter. "Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

The government said the licence would be kept under review.

FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

MORE RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS SANCTIONED

Abramovic was among a group of seven Russian oligarchs that Britain announced on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on. Among them was Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil group Rosneft.

In total Britain said the seven figures added to the sanctions list because of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin had a collective net worth of 15 billion pounds (US$19.74 billion).

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

There have been growing calls from British lawmakers for action to be taken against Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, with criticism that Johnson's government was not moving fast enough compared to the European Union and the United States.

The others added to the list were Oleg Deripaska, who has stakes in En+ Group, Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of Bank Rossiya, Alexei Miller, the chief executive of energy company Gazprom, and Nikolai Tokarev, the president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft.

Source: Reuters/ac

Chelsea Roman Abramovich Ukraine Ukraine invasion Russia

