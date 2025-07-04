Chelsea agree deal to sign English winger Gittens from Dortmund

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign English winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday, with the 20-year-old set to sign a seven-year contract in a move reportedly worth 55 million pounds ($75.02 million).

The clubs are currently in the United States for the Club World Cup, where they have both reached the quarter-final stage, and the agreement was made at Fort Lauderdale, with contractual details still to be settled.

Gittens joined Dortmund as a youth player in 2020 from Manchester City, making his senior debut in 2022, and has made 107 appearances for the German side in all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

"Jamie Gittens's career is an example of the development of top talents at Borussia," Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said in a club statement.

"We discovered Jamie very early, practically signed him for free, continuously developed him in our youth performance centre, and also offered him playing time at the very highest level with the first team.

"Jamie has repaid the trust placed in him with commitment, performance, and goals."

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their left wing after they opted not to make Jadon Sancho's loan deal from Manchester United permanent.

($1 = 0.7331 pounds)