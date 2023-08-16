Logo
Chelsea agree deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports
Chelsea agree deal to sign Lavia from Southampton: Reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Southampton v AFC Bournemouth - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 25, 2023 Southampton's Romeo Lavia Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 06:51AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 06:58AM)
LONDON: Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton, according to media reports on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The BBC reported that Chelsea agreed a fee of £53 million (US$67.32 million) for the 19-year-old.

Lavia signed for Manchester City in 2020 but made just two appearances for the club before joining Saints in July 2022 for £10.5 million.

The defensive midfielder played 34 games in all competitions for the south-coast club, scoring once but was unable to prevent Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea's British record signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.

Source: Reuters

