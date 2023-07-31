Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea agree to sign France defender Disasi from Monaco: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea agree to sign France defender Disasi from Monaco: Reports

Chelsea agree to sign France defender Disasi from Monaco: Reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play-Off First Leg - Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 16, 2023 AS Monaco's Axel Disasi reacts REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff

31 Jul 2023 06:38AM (Updated: 31 Jul 2023 07:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side Monaco, British media said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is set to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth £45 million (US$49.58 million) and will be another option to cover for injured compatriot Wesley Fofana.

Disasi is expected to compete for the centre back position with the likes of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, while another Frenchman Benoit Badiashile is preparing to return from a hamstring injury early in the season.

Fofana is likely to miss much of the season after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery in July.

Disasi has four caps and was first called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making his France debut in the 1-0 group stage defeat by Tunisia.

Chelsea are looking to revive their fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after coming 12th in the standings last season - their worst finish since 1994.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.