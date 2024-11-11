Logo
Chelsea and Arsenal draw 1-1 in lively London derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Chelsea's Robert Sanchez REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Arsenal's Ben White REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 10, 2024 Chelsea's Malo Gusto misses a chance to score REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
11 Nov 2024 02:45AM
LONDON : Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense and at times bruising 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League, but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors in front in the 60th minute, turning in a neatly lifted ball from captain Martin Odegaard, whose influence on his return from injury proved crucial after the Gunners' failure to score in their last two games.

Chelsea equalised 10 minutes later when substitute Enzo Fernandez pushed the ball to the ever-lively Pedro Neto just outside the Arsenal area and the Portuguese stepped to one side and shot low to David Raya's left.

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table, both on 19 points.

Source: Reuters

