Chelsea and Arsenal play out goalless stalemate in tight WSL tussle
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - February 11, 2022 Chelsea's Sam Kerr in action with Arsenal's Kim Little Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - February 11, 2022 Chelsea's Sam Kerr in action with Arsenal's Laura Wienroither and Leah Williamson Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
12 Feb 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 06:00AM)
LONDON : Title rivals Chelsea and Arsenal cancelled each other out in a tight 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League on Friday.

Reigning champions Chelsea knew that victory would see them climb back to the top of the table as Emma Hayes's side chase a third successive league title, but the hosts created very few openings of note throughout.

League leaders Arsenal had the better of the few chances in the match, with Vivianne Miedema drilling a fierce strike against the post in the first half and several last-ditch blocks denying them in the second period.

Chelsea, who survived two goalmouth scrambles late on, had huge appeals for a stoppage-time penalty down the other end for handball against Leah Williamson waved away, as they had to settle for a point.

The stalemate means Arsenal remain top of the standings on 31 points from 14 matches played, two points ahead of Chelsea having played one game more than their title rivals.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

