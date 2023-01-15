Logo
Sport

Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal
Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 25, 2022 Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

15 Jan 2023 05:35AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 05:35AM)
LONDON : Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are close to an agreement over the transfer of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League team, both clubs said on Saturday.

According to British media, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds ($103.92 million), with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Shakhtar said the clubs were very close to tying up a deal.

"Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer," Chelsea said in a statement.

Mudryk was on his way to London for a medical on Saturday, Sky Sports reported.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

Source: Reuters

