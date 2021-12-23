Logo
Chelsea and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Brentford v Chelsea - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2021 Chelsea's Jorginho and Reece James celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Brentford v Chelsea - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2021 Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Brentford v Chelsea - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - December 22, 2021 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic REUTERS/Tony Obrien
23 Dec 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 05:53AM)
LONDON : A much-changed Chelsea side featuring several academy players beat Brentford 2-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they were joined by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

In the night's other London derby at Tottenham, goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura edged Antonio Conte's side past West Ham with a 2-1 win.

Arsenal beat third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

