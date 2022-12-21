Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea appoint Vivell as new technical director
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea appoint Vivell as new technical director

Chelsea appoint Vivell as new technical director

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 29, 2021 General view of the Chelsea flag before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley.

21 Dec 2022 06:40PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 06:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea on Wednesday appointed Christopher Vivell as the London club's technical director under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Vivell earlier worked with RB Leipzig, where he was responsible for recruitment and scouting across all age groups in his native Germany.

Vivell, who also worked with Leipzig's sister club Salzburg, said Chelsea are building "the most exciting project in global football".

"Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that," he added.

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League and host Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.