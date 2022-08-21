Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 14, 2022 Chelsea's Reece James in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min REUTERS/David Klein

21 Aug 2022 03:51AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2022 03:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following reports that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during last weekend's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The BBC reported that the incident took place when South Korea international Son went to take a corner in the second half of the Aug. 14 game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea released a statement after the match saying the club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour "totally abhorrent".

"Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely," Chelsea tweeted on Saturday.

Chelsea play away to Leeds United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.