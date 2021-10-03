Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton

Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell scores their third goal REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Timo Werner scores their second goal REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Southampton's Mohammed Salisu in action with Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates after Trevoh Chalobah scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Chelsea get back on track with 3-1 win over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 2, 2021 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in action with Southampton's Tino Livramento Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 12:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday (Oct 2), beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton hit back with a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute after Chilwell fouled former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a foul on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials and the game swung back Chelsea's way.

In the 84th minute Werner scored from point-blank range after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and five minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the table ahead of Sunday's clash between fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City. Winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us