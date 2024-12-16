Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool

Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 15, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella celebrates after the match with Levi Colwill REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 15, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is shown a second yellow card by referee Peter Bankes before being sent off REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 15, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella scores their first goal past Brentford's Mark Flekken REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 15, 2024 Chelsea's Robert Sanchez in action REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Chelsea beat Brentford 2-1 to close in on Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 15, 2024 Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
16 Dec 2024 05:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Buoyant Chelsea moved within two points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson earned them a 2-1 victory over neighbours Brentford.

Chelsea pushed Brentford back from the start but it was not until the 43rd minute that Spain fullback Cucurella raced into the area and dived athletically to head Noni Madueke's cross past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Ten minutes from the fulltime whistle Jackson squeezed the ball inside the near post for his ninth Premier League goal of the season after latching on to a pass from Enzo Fernandez.

Brentford always looked dangerous on the break and the ever busy Bryan Mbeumo pulled a goal back in the last minute of regulation time to give Chelsea, now four points clear of third-placed Arsenal, a nervy finish.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement