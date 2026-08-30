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Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
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Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso

Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Morgan Rogers, Jorrel Hato and Pep Chavarria REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their fourth goal REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 Chelsea's Maxence Lacroix in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Charalambos Kostoulas Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 Chelsea's Joao Pedro in action REUTERS/David Klein
Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 Chelsea's Joao Pedro in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
30 Aug 2026 11:10PM
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LONDON, Aug 30 : Chelsea's entertaining start to life under new manager Xavi Alonso continued with a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

An early goal by Romeo Lavia and efforts by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes but the visitors hit back through Malick Yalcouye and a Joao Pedro own goal.

Cole Palmer settled home nerves, though, with a clinical finish, only for Pascal Pascal Gross to head a third for Brighton side deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea have two wins out of two, scoring seven goals and conceding five in those victories.

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Brentford looked on course to join Chelsea on six points as they led through Kevin Schade's fine finish at Leeds United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a second-half equaliser.

Sunderland gathered their first points of the season as Wilson Isidor scored in a 1-0 home win against Fulham.

Manchester United will try to get their first points of the season at home to Ipswich Town later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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