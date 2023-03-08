Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

LONDON : A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and a controversial penalty by Kai Havertz overturned a first-leg deficit on Tuesday and propelled Chelsea into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

Just as they had in Germany three weeks ago when Dortmund won 1-0, 2021 champions Chelsea squandered chance after chance in the first half, with Germany's Havertz hitting the post. But in the 43rd minute Ben Chilwell crossed into the box and found England team mate Raheem Sterling.

Sterling airkicked his first effort, then sidestepped Marco Reus and sent his second high into the net to put the teams level on aggregate.

Early in the second half a Chilwell cross smacked into the outstretched hand of defender Marius Wolf and Dutch referee Danny Makkelie gave the penalty after being called to the VAR screen.Havertz hit the keeper's left hand post and play resumed for a few seconds until VAR alerted Makkelie that Dortmund players had encroached into the area. Havertz retook the kick and sent the ball the same way but this time it squeezed inside the post for a 53rd-minute strike.

It was Dortmund's first defeat following wins in their previous 10 matches and a boost for Chelsea, who have struggled for form under Graham Potter since the turn of the year.