Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly speaks with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta after the match. REUTERS/Tony Obrien.
Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Chelsea's Mason Mount in action with Watford's Moussa Sissoko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.
Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger hugs Reece James as he walks of the pitch after being substituted. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.
Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 to end turbulent season in third place
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Watford's Kiko Femenia in action with Chelsea's Saul Niguez. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.
23 May 2022 01:34AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : A last-minute goal from substitute Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over already-relegated Watford on Sunday in a low-key end to a turbulent season for the London side.

Barkley headed in a Reece James cross three minutes after Watford's Dan Gosling had equalised for the Hornets.

It was a busy finish to an otherwise unremarkable end-of-term game. Germany's Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute when he ran in unmarked to meet a low cross from Brazilian winger Kenedy.

There were many empty seats at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea operating under special licence because of government sanctions imposed on departing Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. Chelsea, whose ownership deal with a U.S.-led consortium is still awaiting full approval, finished the season in third place.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Chelsea Watford

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us