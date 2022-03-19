Chelsea bidder Broughton says his group has global backing

LONDON: Former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton said his consortium bidding for English Premier League team Chelsea comprised wealthy investors from around the world, all of whom want to maintain the club's top status.

Three bids have been made to purchase Chelsea by groups led by British property developer Nick Candy, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family and the pairing of Broughton and the president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe.

Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

"It's a group of individuals from around the world ... highly capitalised. This will be all their own money, no exit timelines, and from four or five continents," Broughton said of his group in a BBC radio interview on Saturday (Mar 19).

"All of these people are committed to keeping Chelsea at the level it is at the moment - a top championship-winning team," added Broughton, who said he had supported Chelsea since 1955.