Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool

Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2025 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action with Liverpool's Conor Bradley REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2025 Liverpool's Conor Bradley in action with Chelsea's Noni Madueke REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2025 Chelsea's Levi Colwill in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2025 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores their first goal REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2025 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates with Noni Madueke after Liverpool's Jarell Quansah scored an own goal and Chelsea's second REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
05 May 2025 01:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Chelsea moved a step closer to Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating under-strength champions Liverpool 3-1 with a first-half strike from Enzo Fernandez, a ricocheted own-goal by Jarell Quansah and a Cole Palmer penalty. The game was into the third minute when Palmer found Neto whose cut-back cross fell to the unmarked Fernandez and the Argentine whipped the ball low into the net.The lively Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's attempted clearance bounced off teammate Quansah and into the goal. Palmer scored his first goal since mid-January from the spot in the 96th minute after Quansah's foul on Moises Caicedo. Van Dijk had pulled one back in the 84th minute from a corner for Liverpool. The result kept Chelsea fifth in the table, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle United only by goals scored.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement