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Chelsea captain James has surgery after training injury
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Chelsea captain James has surgery after training injury

Chelsea captain James has surgery after training injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Chelsea - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 18, 2026 Chelsea's Reece James arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

16 Oct 2026 05:58PM
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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 16 : Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery after suffering an injury in training, the club said on Friday.

• The 26-year-old was injured ahead of Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and sat out that game

• Tests confirmed that surgery was required, with the club saying the procedure was successful

• No timeframe was given for James' return

• The England international has suffered numerous injuries over the past few seasons and was omitted from the squad for their most recent international fixtures because of injury

Source: Reuters
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