Logo
Logo

Sport

Chelsea confirm Rosenior as new head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chelsea confirm Rosenior as new head coach

Chelsea confirm Rosenior as new head coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Leeds United v Hull City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 1, 2024 Hull City manager Liam Rosenior after the match Action Images/Craig Brough
Chelsea confirm Rosenior as new head coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - RC Strasbourg v Breidablik - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - December 18, 2025 RC Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior during the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
06 Jan 2026 04:49PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2026 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Jan ‌6 : Liam Rosenior was confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach on Tuesday following the sacking of Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old has signed a deal until 2032 to ‌manage the London club, becoming ‌the fourth full-time head coach appointed since American Todd Boehly's 2022 takeover.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea ‍Football Club," Rosenior, who leaves his post at French club Racing Strasbourg, said in a club statement.

"This is a ​club with ‌a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies."

Rosenior took ​charge of Strasbourg in July 2024 after ⁠coaching spells at ‌Derby County and Hull City.

In ​his first season, he led them to European qualification for the ‍first time in 19 years.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement