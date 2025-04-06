Chelsea defender Fofana undergoes hamstring surgery

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone successful hamstring surgery, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Fofana had recently returned from an extended period on the sidelines due to a muscle injury but only played two league matches before being left out of Thursday's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"Wesley was assessed by specialists this week after the 24-year-old suffered an injury of the muscle. Following that assessment, it was concluded that an operation would be required," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old will now begin his recovery and undergo rehabilitation with the club's medical staff at Cobham over the coming weeks."

Fofana has only played 14 Premier League games for Enzo Maresca's side this season. Chelsea moved fourth in the league standings with eight matches remaining after their 1-0 win over London rivals Spurs.