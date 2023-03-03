Chelsea development player named in Cameroon squad

Cameroon have called up Chelsea development player Ben Elliott to their squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia later this month, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Friday (Mar 3).

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder for Chelsea’s under-21 side but has not made any senior appearances. London-born, he has a Cameroonian parent but captained England at under-15 level.

Cameroon picked him in a 34-man squad for the two matches against Namibia, at home in Yaounde on March 23 and then in Johannesburg five days later. Namibia have had to move their home game to neighbouring South Africa because their stadium is not up to international standards.

It will be Cameroon’s first international outing since last year's World Cup in Qatar, where they beat Brazil but still failed to get past the group stage.

The standoff with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who walked out of the team during the tournament after a bust-up with coach Rigobert Song, continues as he was left out of the squad.