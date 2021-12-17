Logo
Chelsea dumped out of Women's Champions League after loss at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - VfL Wolfsburg v Chelsea - AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg, Germany - December 16, 2021 Chelsea's Pernille Harder in action with Wolfsburg's Pauline Bremer REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - VfL Wolfsburg v Chelsea - AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg, Germany - December 16, 2021 Chelsea's Millie Bright in action with Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
17 Dec 2021 06:54AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 07:18AM)
WOLFSBURG, Germany: Chelsea, runners-up in this year's Women's Champions League final, were sensationally knocked out of the competition at the group stage with a 4-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday.

Captain Svenja Huth and striker Tabea Wassmuth each scored doubles as Wolfsburg topped Group A on goal difference after finishing level on 11 points with Juventus and Chelsea.

Twice winners Wolfsburg and Juve, who also qualified, join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Monday's quarter-final draw.

Source: Reuters

