Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win over Palace to ease pressure
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly in action with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in action with Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz heads at goal Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz heads at goal Action Images via REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
16 Jan 2023 12:06AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 12:34AM)
LONDON : A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place half-way through the season.

Chelsea were on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.

Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.

Source: Reuters

